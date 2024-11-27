Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 184.2% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 81,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Cintas by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $226.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $136.87 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.14.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.