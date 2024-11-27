Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.