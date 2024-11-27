Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,422,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,370,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 27,075.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 74,415 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Eaton by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 865,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $377.23 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $224.52 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.46 and its 200-day moving average is $323.55. The firm has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,117 shares of company stock valued at $25,050,901 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.