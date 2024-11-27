Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after buying an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,142,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock worth $622,079 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.