Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.