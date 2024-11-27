Bank of Montreal Can Buys 208,349 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $93,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,423,762.40. The trade was a 26.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

