Bank of Montreal Can Buys 230,684 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $74,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $141.05.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

