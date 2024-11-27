Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 2,537,794 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,537,794 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 2.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $81,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 951,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

