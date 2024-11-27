Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,372. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.71. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

