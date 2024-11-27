Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys 22,777 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 8.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.59% of Cogent Communications worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,759,000 after purchasing an additional 485,628 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,039,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,916,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 874,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after buying an additional 138,680 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $69,168.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,623.04. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $520,551.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,900. This trade represents a 38.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,135. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.89. 17,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,030. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 510.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

