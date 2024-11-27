Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 11,432 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. 1,750,372 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

