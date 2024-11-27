Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,171,000 after acquiring an additional 672,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,230. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

