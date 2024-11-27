Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $13.99 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.55. 865,035 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.