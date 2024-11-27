Benjamin Jackson Sells 5,828 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.19. 2,370,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.82 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

