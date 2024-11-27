Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 390,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

