Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.25. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$11.64 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$898.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.37 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDT. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.44.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

