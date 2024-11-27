Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Plans $0.06 — Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:OBDE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile
