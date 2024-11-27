Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,895 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in News by 8.9% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after purchasing an additional 555,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in News by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in News by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 316,076 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

