Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 7.6% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Toast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,358,000 after purchasing an additional 218,959 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,975.05. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $42,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,536 shares of company stock valued at $43,997,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.46, a P/E/G ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

