Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

