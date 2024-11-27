Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,298,000 after purchasing an additional 288,381 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after buying an additional 353,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.