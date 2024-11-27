BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $136.24 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496,814 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.28% of Paychex worth $136,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Paychex by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,432,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 633,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,294,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average is $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.62.

View Our Latest Report on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,020.45. This trade represents a 64.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,685.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,231 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.