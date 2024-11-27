BNP Paribas Has $36.77 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BNP Paribas decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of BNP Paribas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,028. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,070.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $955.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,072.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

