BNP Paribas Invests $3.89 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $230.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average is $209.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

