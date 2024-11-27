BNP Paribas Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BNP Paribas lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,666,000 after acquiring an additional 303,016 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $352,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $280.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.80 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

