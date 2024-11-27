BNP Paribas Sells 2,328 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BNP Paribas lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $336,231,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 604,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 57.4% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $429.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.59 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

