BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.94. 64,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 67,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
