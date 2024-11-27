BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUIGet Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.73. 30,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 10,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

