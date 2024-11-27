Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 24.6% – Here’s What Happened

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 24.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 10,113,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,574% from the average session volume of 378,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a market cap of £787,314.00, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides magazine, digital solutions, events, research, video, podcasts, and newsletters to financial advisers.

