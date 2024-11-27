Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €59.46 ($62.59) and last traded at €61.34 ($64.57), with a volume of 562143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €60.64 ($63.83).

Brenntag Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.54.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

