Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCOV

Brightcove Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

BCOV stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $194.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,651,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,768,677.45. This trade represents a 0.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 48,988 shares of company stock valued at $100,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brightcove by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.