Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target at $81.46

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.46.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Shares of LEGN opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.11.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
