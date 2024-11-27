Brooklyn Investment Group Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $100.59.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

