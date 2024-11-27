Brooklyn Investment Group Has $404,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total transaction of $255,827.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,200,741.86. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,573,027. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $214.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $127.49 and a one year high of $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

