Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 2,655 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2,176.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LNG opened at $221.90 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.