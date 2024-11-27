BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,685. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

