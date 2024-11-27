Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 366.7% in November

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BUKS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 26,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,945. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 17.33%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

