Cadence Bank Buys Shares of 4,443 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $509.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.12. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

