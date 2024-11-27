Cadence Bank Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Cadence Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Federated Hermes worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 267.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 39.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 143,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $56,523.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,620.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $184,306.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,485.96. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,871 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

