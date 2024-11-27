Cadence Bank Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cadence Bank increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,806.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,862 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 136.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 147,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,956 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

