Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 340.0% in November

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 1,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.86. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

