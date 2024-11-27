Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in November

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the October 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

CTAGF stock remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. Capita has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

