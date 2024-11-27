Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.33.

TSE CPX traded up C$2.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$64.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.27. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $317,981. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

