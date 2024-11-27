Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 15th

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Caribbean Utilities Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS CUPUF opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

