Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 15th

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Caribbean Utilities Trading Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS CUPUF opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.73.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
