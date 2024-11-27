Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CCIF opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
