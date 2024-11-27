Cary L. Majors Sells 1,682 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.47. The company had a trading volume of 406,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in STERIS by 2,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in STERIS by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
