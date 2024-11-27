Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.76% of Catalent worth $83,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Catalent by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,044 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Catalent by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,130,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after acquiring an additional 699,851 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,285,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 981,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 401,469 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Catalent Trading Down 0.9 %

Catalent stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

