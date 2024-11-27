Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.80), with a volume of 26530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.80).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.18) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.49), for a total value of £94,553.25 ($119,869.74). 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
