Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 947 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.