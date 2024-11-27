Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

